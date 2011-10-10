JERUSALEM Oct 10 Hundreds of Israeli doctors
did not show up for work on Monday after quitting their jobs
over a salary dispute, a health ministry official said, and
hospitals warned they were on the verge of collapse.
Hospitals cancelled non urgent procedures, some patients
were turned away while others waited hours for treatment. "We
won't last more than a day or two like this," Motti Freid a
doctor at Tel Aviv Medical Centre told Israeli television.
"Soon we will be unable to treat thousands of people,
including those in danger," Pinny Halperin, head of the
emergency unit at Tel Aviv Medical Centre told Israel's Channel
One news.
A health ministry spokeswoman said 700 medical residents
--more than a quarter of Israel's resident doctors, handed their
notice in over a month ago. A total of 340 of them did not
report for hospital duty on Monday and the rest were expected to
follow suit this week.
The government petitioned the court to issue injunctions
ordering doctors back to work. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's office issued a statement offering some doctors an
increase in pay.
The doctors, who say they are over-worked and under-paid,
said they had not yet received an official offer from Netanyahu
but that they would study it once they did.
The doctors' resignation is another sign of social unrest in
Israel. Mass protests held under a banner of "social justice"
rocked the Jewish state through the summer with hundreds of
thousands demanding lower living costs and economic reform.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)