* Israel the first to use pilotless military aircraft
* Officer says planes operate on all Israel's borders
By Dan Williams
PALMACHIM AIR BASE, Israel, Dec 5 Service
in the drone squadrons of Israel, the world's oldest military
operator of pilotless aircraft, sometimes begins on the fields
of teenaged model plane enthusiasts.
Veteran air force officers scout new talent among
radio-controlled model clubs, a drone commander said on Monday
during a rare media tour of his unit.
"It's a small world, where everyone knows everyone," said
Major Gil, who under censorship regulations could not be
identified by surname.
"Those youths who show promise and pass the initial tests
are admitted to the course (after their conscription)," he said.
Also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the drones
that dot the skies of Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas of
U.S.-led operations began as an Israeli idea for improving
real-time battlefield intelligence after the 1967 Middle East
war.
"We are the first air force that started to use UAVs in an
operational way," Gil said.
Israel's drones, like those of a few foreign powers, have
since evolved into a sophisticated fleet of long-range
surveillance platforms that are ever-present over the Gaza Strip
and southern Lebanon.
At a time of regional upheaval, the drones may be helping
Israel watch its porous southern frontier with Egypt, site of an
armed infiltration in August that killed eight people. In
pursuing the gunmen, Israeli forces killed five Egyptian border
troops -- an incident that frayed bilateral relations.
While declining to discuss Egypt specifically, Gil said
drones can relay images from within foreign territory while
staying in Israel's air space. "It's more than one or two
kilometres," he said. "It's enough to provide tactical
intelligence. We operate on all Israel's borders, as required."
Independent experts say Israel has also used
missile-launching drones against enemy guerrillas, perhaps in
areas as far distant as Sudan. Palestinians in Gaza say their
overhead buzz is a harbinger of death.
Israel neither confirms nor denies having such a capability.
Gil was careful to describe how his drones sometimes mark out
targets for "another aircraft" to hit.
FLIGHT SUITS
Most Israeli drone pilots ended up in the squadrons after
failing to pass muster in the prestigious warplane and combat
helicopter academies.
But that may be changing. Gil said he went to flight school
specifically in order to "fly" a drone, each of which has
between two and five operators seated at control consoles on a
base like Palmachim, south of Tel Aviv.
In what Gil described as a salute to air force heritage, the
drone pilots wear flight overalls and, in his case, a bomber
jacket. "It can get cold in that operations room," he joked.
About a decade back, drone pilots complained at not being
paid the stipends enjoyed by their jet and helicopter
counterparts.
Gil said that issue had been settled, with the military
recognising that while drone pilots face no combat danger and
therefore do not deserve hazard pay, their workload is among the
heaviest in the air force. Some of the propellor-driven drones
can circle for dozens of hours, unlike most other aircraft.
"I'm married with three children, and I hardly ever see
them," he said. "I can't tell you how many drones we have, but I
can tell you we could definitely use more."
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)