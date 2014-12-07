BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow plans new Eurobonds to redeem existing issue for $500 mln
* Plans new issue of subordinated Eurobonds with 10.5-year maturity and call option after 5.5 years, two financial market sources said
TEL AVIV Dec 7 Israel's economy is generally immune to political shocks but the reforms needed to boost economic growth require the next government elected in March to be long-lasting and stable, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Sunday.
Flug said instability in the months leading up to the March 17 election and while a ruling coalition is formed, makes it difficult to take economic decisions.
"Though the economy is in a certain slowdown ... it is stable and experience shows it's immune to shocks in general, and to political shocks in particular," she said at a business conference.
"There is no doubt that the big challenges facing the economy will require gradual reforms that only a stable, long-lasting government can advance."
Israel's governing coalition collapsed last week after just 20 months, with the country moving to an election campaign for the next three months.
Economic growth is forecast at 2.2 percent in 2014, hurt by a Gaza war in July and August that harmed tourism, production and consumer spending.
The Bank of Israel has held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.25 percent at its last three decisions after rates were reduced in July and August to support economic growth. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's upcoming issue of USD-denominated subordinated bonds an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Is