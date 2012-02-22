JERUSALEM Feb 22 Israel said on Wednesday
it would take significant measures to lower the concentration of
economic power in the economy and boost competition, including
breaking-up some of the largest conglomerates
The final recommendations from a government-led panel
include requiring conglomerates with significant assets in both
financial and non-financial companies to divest. Holding
companies structured like pyramids will have to limit the number
of levels and institutional investors must curb credit issuance.
Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer said the best way to
boost competition would be to continue liberalising imports.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)