JERUSALEM Feb 22 Israel said on Wednesday it would take significant measures to lower the concentration of economic power in the economy and boost competition, including breaking-up some of the largest conglomerates

The final recommendations from a government-led panel include requiring conglomerates with significant assets in both financial and non-financial companies to divest. Holding companies structured like pyramids will have to limit the number of levels and institutional investors must curb credit issuance.

Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer said the best way to boost competition would be to continue liberalising imports. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)