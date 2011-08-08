* Treasury cuts tax to minimise price hike
* Rate increase coincides with protests against high living
costs
JERUSALEM Aug 8 Israel's government has
approved a rise in electricity prices despite the pressures of
mounting public protests against high living costs.
The state-owned electricity company did not immediately
publish any price changes on Monday, though the Treasury, which
approved an increase on Sunday, said the rate hike would likely
be between 9 percent and 10 percent.
In a statement, the Finance Ministry said it had minimised
the rise by lowering taxes by 69 percent on diesel fuel, which
is used in power plants, after the state-owned electricity
provider signalled it had to raise its rates after months of
disruptions in natural gas supply from Egypt.
Without the tax rate reduction, the increase in electricity
tariffs would have been about 20 percent.
But any rise in households' electricity bills seemed likely
to encourage nationwide protests demanding reductions in the
cost of housing, utilities and consumer goods.
Led by sharply rising prices of housing, fuel and food,
Israeli inflation reached an annual rate of 4.2 percent in June
-- well above a government target of 1 to 3 percent. That has
led to a series of 10 interest rate increases since August 2009.
Inflation is projected to ease to a rate of 2.9 percent by the
third quarter of 2012.
A quarter of a million people marched in Tel Aviv, Israel's
commercial capital, on Saturday, under the banner of "social
justice" in an escalating campaign by the country's middle class
for price cuts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet responded to the
biggest economy-related demonstration in Israel's history by
naming a public committee on Sunday to open a dialogue with
protest leaders.
While Netanyahu's governing coalition was seen as facing no
immediate threat of being toppled by the protests, analysts were
concerned that pressures to increase public spending could make
it harder for Israel to meet its fiscal targets for 2012.
Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said after Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange prices fell 7 percent on Sunday following Standard &
Poor's downgrade of the United States credit rating, that he now
had to "navigate the Israeli economy through very rough waters".
Despite the delicate timing, Steinitz approved the
electricity hikes to help the provider to offset rising costs
due to repeated sabotage of a natural gas pipeline from Egypt,
where an uprising earlier this year ousted a leadership friendly
to Israel.
Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with
the Jewish state, in 1979. In recent years Israel had come to
depend on gas supplied from the neighbouring country as a main
fuel source for its generators.
Large natural gas fields discovered off Israel's
Mediterranean shore in the past several years are expected to
provide the country with gas for decades, but production is only
set to begin in 2013.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Writing by
Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Stephen Nisbet)