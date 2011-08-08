* Treasury cuts tax to minimise price hike

* Rate increase coincides with protests against high living costs

JERUSALEM Aug 8 Israel's government has approved a rise in electricity prices despite the pressures of mounting public protests against high living costs.

The state-owned electricity company did not immediately publish any price changes on Monday, though the Treasury, which approved an increase on Sunday, said the rate hike would likely be between 9 percent and 10 percent.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said it had minimised the rise by lowering taxes by 69 percent on diesel fuel, which is used in power plants, after the state-owned electricity provider signalled it had to raise its rates after months of disruptions in natural gas supply from Egypt.

Without the tax rate reduction, the increase in electricity tariffs would have been about 20 percent.

But any rise in households' electricity bills seemed likely to encourage nationwide protests demanding reductions in the cost of housing, utilities and consumer goods.

Led by sharply rising prices of housing, fuel and food, Israeli inflation reached an annual rate of 4.2 percent in June -- well above a government target of 1 to 3 percent. That has led to a series of 10 interest rate increases since August 2009. Inflation is projected to ease to a rate of 2.9 percent by the third quarter of 2012.

A quarter of a million people marched in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial capital, on Saturday, under the banner of "social justice" in an escalating campaign by the country's middle class for price cuts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet responded to the biggest economy-related demonstration in Israel's history by naming a public committee on Sunday to open a dialogue with protest leaders.

While Netanyahu's governing coalition was seen as facing no immediate threat of being toppled by the protests, analysts were concerned that pressures to increase public spending could make it harder for Israel to meet its fiscal targets for 2012.

Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said after Tel Aviv Stock Exchange prices fell 7 percent on Sunday following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States credit rating, that he now had to "navigate the Israeli economy through very rough waters".

Despite the delicate timing, Steinitz approved the electricity hikes to help the provider to offset rising costs due to repeated sabotage of a natural gas pipeline from Egypt, where an uprising earlier this year ousted a leadership friendly to Israel.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with the Jewish state, in 1979. In recent years Israel had come to depend on gas supplied from the neighbouring country as a main fuel source for its generators.

Large natural gas fields discovered off Israel's Mediterranean shore in the past several years are expected to provide the country with gas for decades, but production is only set to begin in 2013. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Stephen Nisbet)