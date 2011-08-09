* Committee to open dialogue with protest leaders
* Panel appointed after quarter-million strong demonstration
* Forum's chairman says demonstrators seek "social justice"
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Aug 9 Israel must change to ease the
pain of high living costs, a committee said on Tuesday after
being tasked by the government to address the demands of
thousands of protesters who have rocked the political
establishment with mass demonstrations.
"There is a real desire in this wave of protests for
something of substance, called social justice," economist Manuel
Trajtenberg, chairman of the 14-member panel of experts, said in
a statement issued at its inaugural session.
"I am excited by the rare opportunity to effect a change for
the good in our beloved country, and we have no other option but
to succeed in our mission."
A quarter of a million people took to the streets of Tel
Aviv, Israel's commercial capital, on Saturday to push an array
of demands, including a call for cheaper housing and a cut in
sales taxes.
It was the biggest socio-economic demonstration in Israel's
history and more protests are planned, in smaller cities, this
weekend.
While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing
coalition faces no immediate threat, protests that began last
month have underscored the potential electoral impact of a
burdened middle class rallying under a banner of "social
justice" and rewriting a political agenda long dominated by
security issues.
A day after Saturday's rally, Netanyahu -- a champion of
free market reform -- appointed the committee, which plans to
meet protest leaders and submit reform proposals to the
government within a month.
STRONG ECONOMY
Protesters' demands, which have focused on economic reform
rather than political change, have included an overhaul of the
tax system, more funds for housing projects for the needy and
expanding free education to include nurseries.
Netanyahu has cautioned publicly that he would not be able
to satisfy all of the demands. But he also said that he
recognised that many Israelis were suffering real hardship.
In under a month, the protest movement has swollen from a
cluster of student tent-squatters into a diffuse, countrywide
mobilisation of Israel's middle class.
Israel projects growth of 4.8 percent this year at a time of
economic stagnation in many Western countries, and has
relatively low unemployment at 5.7 percent.
But business cartels and widening wage gaps have kept many
citizens from feeling the benefit of the strong economy.
The conservative coalition government has vowed to free up
more state-owned land for development, build more low-cost
housing and improve public transport. It also wants to lower
dairy prices with more imports and boost medical staff numbers
to address demands by striking doctors.
Reaction among protest leaders to the committee's
appointment has been mixed, with some welcoming a dialogue with
the panel and others voicing doubts it could persuade the
government to accept any far-reaching proposals.
The demonstrations have upstaged Netanyahu's standoff with
the Palestinians before their bid to lobby for U.N. recognition
of statehood next month.
Protests also deflated his celebration of Israel's stability
as popular uprisings rock surrounding Arab states across the
Middle East and North Africa.
