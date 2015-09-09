JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Israel reopened its embassy in
Egypt on Wednesday, four years after it was stormed by dozens of
protesters in violence that led to the evacuation of the Israeli
ambassador.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its
director-general, Dore Gold, had travelled to Cairo to
"rededicate" the embassy.
Israeli ambassador Yitzhak Levanon and other staff were
airlifted from Egypt after demonstrators stormed the city centre
embassy in September 2012 in a protest over the shooting of five
Egyptian security guards by Israeli soldiers pursuing militants
who had ambushed and killed eight Israelis along the border.
Israel's current ambassador to Cairo, Haim Koren, attended
Wednesday's ceremony, along with an Egyptian diplomat and the
U.S. ambassador to Egypt, the Israeli statement said.
Israeli diplomats have been working mainly from the
ambassadorial residence in a Cairo suburb.
Ties between Israel and Egypt have tightened since the
Egyptian army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013
following mass protests against his rule.
The two countries, which signed a peace treaty in 1979,
cooperate on security matters in Egypt's Sinai peninsula where
Islamist militants have attacked Egyptian troops and launched
rockets into Israel.
Israel is also involved in talks over the sale of natural
gas from its offshore Leviathan field to Egypt but a deal has
not yet been signed.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Ralph
Boulton)