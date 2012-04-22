UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
JERUSALEM, April 22 Egypt has terminated a long-term deal to supply Israel with gas after the cross-border pipeline sustained months of sabotage since a revolt last year, a stakeholder in the deal said on Sunday.
Ampal-American Israel Corporation, a partner in the East Mediterreanean Gas Company (EMG), which operates the pipeline, said it had notified Egypt it was "terminating the gas and purchase agreement".
The company said in a statement that "EMG considers the termination attempt unlawful and in bad faith, and consequently demanded its withdrawal", and that EMG, Ampal, and EMG's other international shareholders were "considering their options and legal remedies as well as approaching the various governments". (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Michael Roddy)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.