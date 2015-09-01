* New Egyptian gas find likely bigger than Israel's fields
By Luke Baker and Tova Cohen
JERUSALEM/TEL AVIV, Sept 1 The discovery of vast
deposits of natural gas off Egypt has muddied the waters for
Israel's own gas industry, though Israel's head start in
developing fields means markets' negative reaction may be
overdone.
Italian energy group Eni unexpectedly announced on
Sunday it had found an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
gas in the Zohr field off Egypt, the biggest discovery in the
Mediterranean and the 20th largest worldwide.
That almost overshadows the offshore finds Israel has made
in recent years -- the Leviathan deposit with around 22 tcf and
the 10 tcf Tamar field -- and puts Egypt in a position to
eclipse its neighbour as a potential gas exporter.
Markets immediately reached that conclusion, with more than
4.5 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) wiped off the value of
Israel's leading energy companies on Monday, while shares in
U.S. group Noble Energy, a major investor in Leviathan
and Tamar, fell over 7 percent at one point.
But the picture is more complicated than it first appears
and while Israel's export prospects are certainly now more in
doubt, the future is unlikely to be entirely Egypt's.
Analysts highlight two issues -- the size of Eni's discovery
is yet to be confirmed, even if initial estimates are more often
revised up than down, and it may be around eight years before
Zohr will be ready for exports.
That leaves Israel comparatively further advanced, with the
Tamar field already onstream and Leviathan, despite the domestic
political and investment partnership problems it has faced, set
to be so in 2019.
The key for Israel is Leviathan. Most of Tamar's output is
earmarked for domestic consumption, but around 50-60 percent of
Leviathan will be exported -- as long as buyers can be found.
"I don't see this as directly harmful to Leviathan's
prospects for development," said Brenda Shaffer, an energy
specialist at Georgetown University and the University of Haifa.
"The timing is not bad for Israeli companies. It's better
now than after two years of negotiations (with potential buyers
of Israeli gas)."
OPTIONS AVAILABLE
The critical hurdle faced by Leviathan's operators -- Noble
and Israel's Delek Group -- is finding initial buyers
for the gas so they can confidently go ahead with the vast
investments required to develop the field.
Jordan has agreed to take Leviathan gas for 15 years, a deal
that could be worth $15 billion but has not yet been signed.
That is not enough, though. A deal with an Egyptian buyer is
key, unless another party, such as Turkey or Cyprus, comes to
the table.
A possibility under discussion is to supply gas from
Leviathan to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Egypt for
export. After the Zohr discovery, those prospects may have
dimmed, with Eni saying Zohr could go into production late next
year and reach full output in four years.
However, with analysts doubting such as short timeframe, it
is possible there will be demand for Leviathan in the interim,
perhaps with a shorter contract.
"The Italians found gas in their first exploratory drilling,
which they did only last week," said Yossi Abu, chief executive
of Delek Drilling.
"They have a long road ahead of them and Leviathan and Tamar
have a several year advantage ... Egyptian needs won't change
because of the new find."
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said the sell-off in Israeli
energy shares seemed excessive, noting Leviathan's main aim for
Egypt was to supply BG International's LNG facility there
though a sub-sea pipeline, whereas much of the Egyptian gas --
initially at least -- would likely be for domestic consumption.
Liran Lublin, energy analyst at IBI Investment House,
estimates Egypt, which had proven reserves 2.5 times that of
Israel even before the latest discovery, will not be ready to
export gas before 2023-24. Leviathan's gas could reach the LNG
facility by 2019-20, he estimated.
Turkey could also be a significant market for Israeli gas,
despite the current cold relations between the countries.
"If economics justify it, then the politicians will have to
talk and work things out," Lublin said.
(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Mark Potter)