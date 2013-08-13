JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israel intercepted a rocket
near Egypt's Sinai Peninsula early on Tuesday, exploding it in
the air over the southern Israeli city of Eilat, a military
official said.
No damage or injury was reported in the incident, but
explosions reverberated in the dark skies over the desert hills
surrounding the Israeli resort city, where it also set off air
raid sirens, witnesses and Israeli news media said.
Israel's Ynet website said it was the first time Israel's
Iron Dome interceptor had struck a missile fired at Eilat.
The military official declined to say from where the missile
had been fired.
Israel briefly shut its airport in Eilat on Thursday citing
threats from militants in Sinai involved in a standing
confrontation with the Egyptian military.
The violence picked up after former Egyptian President Hosni
Mubarak, an ally of Israel, was toppled from power in 2011. It
has increased again since last month's military ouster of Muslim
Brotherhood leader Mohamed Mursi as Egypt's president.
Four Islamist guerrillas in Egypt's Sinai were killed on
Friday by a missile strike that al Qaeda blamed on Israel.
Israel dismissed the reports saying it respected Egypt's
sovereignty. Egypt's armed forces said one of its helicopters
had fired the missile to crack down on al Qaeda in Sinai.
Israel boosted its rocket defences in the Eilat area last
month after Mursi's ouster generated fears of increased violence
in Sinai.
