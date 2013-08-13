* Rocket destroyed near border with Egypt's Sinai
* Eilat packed with tourists; no injuries, damage reported
* Sinai-based Islamist group claims responsibility
(Adds colour, edits)
By Allyn Fisher-Ilan
JERUSALEM, Aug 13 Israel shot down a rocket
aimed at its southern resort city of Eilat early on Tuesday,
blowing it up in mid air near the border with Egypt's Sinai
Peninsula, a military official said.
Islamist militants operating in the lawless desert peninsula
said they fired the rocket at the city, which was packed with
tourists, in retaliation for the killing of four guerrillas in
Sinai on Friday.
Air raid sirens rang out and blasts reverberated over the
hills surrounding the resort on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba,
witnesses and Israeli news media said. No casualties or damage
were reported.
A retired Israeli security official said it was the first
time Israel's Iron Dome interceptor system had struck a missile
fired at Eilat.
"It's not the first time that a rocket has been fired at
Eilat, but it is the first time the Iron Dome has intercepted
one," Dani Arditi, former national security adviser told Army
Radio.
Israel briefly shut its airport in the city on Thursday
citing threats from militants in Sinai involved in a standing
confrontation with the Egyptian military.
Israel has also boosted its rocket defences near its
southern border with Egypt.
VIOLENCE SPIKES
Violence in Sinai picked up after former Egyptian president
Hosni Mubarak, an ally of Israel, was toppled in 2011. It has
increased again since last month's military overthrow of
Mubarak's successor, Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
Magles Shoura al-Mujahideen, a hardline Islamist faction
which also has a small presence in the Gaza Strip, said it fired
the missile at Eilat.
"In a swift response to the latest crime of the Jews that
killed 4 Mujahideen in the land of Sinai through a strike by a
pilotless plane, the lions of Maglis Shoura al-Mujahideen ...
were able to strike the occupied city of Om al-Rashash "Eilat"
with a rocket," it said in a statement published online.
"We assure that neither Eilat not any other Israeli cities
will be blessed with security, tourism or economy," it added.
Eilat's mayor said there had been no panic.
"I think the military prepared in the best possible way with
an enhanced defensive shield to protect Eilat and tourists
including the (Iron Dome) battery... I and my citizens feel
secure," Meir Yitzhak-Halevy told Army Radio.
Al Qaeda accused Israel of carrying out Friday's missile
strike in Sinai but Israel dismissed the accusation. Egypt's
armed forces said one of its helicopters fired the missile at al
Qaeda fighters.
The Sinai was largely demilitarised as part of the
Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty of 1979. But Israel has allowed
Egypt to send troops to the area to combat the militants and
arms smuggling by Palestinians into Gaza.
The peninsula has long been a security headache for Egypt
and its neighbours. Large and mostly uninhabited, it also
borders the Palestinian-ruled Gaza Strip and the Suez Canal
linking Asia to Europe.
It is home to nomad clans disaffected with rule from Cairo.
(Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo and; Mahmoud
Habboush in Dubai; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan and Ori Lewis;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Andrew Heavens)