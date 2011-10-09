JERUSALEM Oct 9 East Mediterranean Gas (EMG)
has filed a request for international arbitration in the wake of
a series of gas disruptions from Egypt, an EMG stakeholder said
on Sunday.
Ampal-American Israel Corp , which owns 12.5
percent of East Mediterranean Gas (EMG), said EMG seeks to begin
arbitration hearings against Egyptian General Petroleum Corp and
Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co (EGAS) through the International
Chamber of Commerce.
EMG is seeking compensation from Egypt for damages resulting
from contractual breaches, Ampal said in a statement to the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange.
"Ampal, as well as other international shareholders, are
determined to pursue every available avenue to secure the smooth
operation of EMG," said Yosef Maiman, chairman, president and
chief executive of Ampal.
In July, an EMG board member told Reuters that shareholders
in the company were seeking $8 billion in damages to EMG and its
clients from contract violations in gas supplies.
"EMG is pursuing all legal options whether it's by
shareholders or by the company," a source close to EMG told
Reuters.
Israel relies on Egypt for more than 40 percent of gas needs
to Israel's electric utility but supplies have been cut off a
number of times this year due to attacks on the pipeline -- run
by EGAS -- that also supplies gas to Jordan. The last attack
came on Sept. 27.
The attacks are believed to be from militants opposed to
selling Egyptian gas to Israel.
EMG is also 12.5 percent owned by Merhav which is held by
Maiman while other stakeholders in EMG include Egyptian
businessman Hussain Salem, Egypt Natural Gas Co, Thailand's PTT
and U.S. businessman Sam Zell.
"Ampal, as well as other international investors, have
invested a substantial amount of money in EMG through direct
investments and in EMG's shares," Maiman said.
Egypt's new government has also been trying to amend its
contracts with Israel and Jordan following complaints that
prices fixed during former President Hosni Mubarak's rule were
below market rates.
"We hope that the government of Egypt and the Egyptian
state-controlled gas supplier elect to honor the obligations
under the gas sale and purchase agreement," Maiman said.
"However, we will continue to take all necessary actions to
protect our investments."
The gas disruptions have already caused financial harm to
state-owned Israel Electric Corp , which has had to
switch to more expensive fuel to generate electricity.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)