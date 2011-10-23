JERUSALEM Oct 23 Natural gas supplies from Egypt to Israel have resumed after assailants blew up the pipeline last month and led to a suspension of gas flow, Israel's National Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

It said in a statement that supply began gradually late last week to ensure the system was working properly.

Since President Hosni Mubarak was ousted in February the pipeline has been repeatedly blown up by assailants believed to be opposed to selling Egyptian gas to Israel.

The latest attack came on Sept 27 when unknown assailants blew up the pipeline in Sinai that supplies Israel and Jordan with gas.

The numerous suspensions in supplies from Egypt have led to the reliance solely on Israeli gas. That has led to a rise in rates at Israel's state-run electricity monopoly.

Egypt itself is seeking to raise gas prices to Israel. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)