TEL AVIV Nov 20 Supplies of natural gas
from Egypt to Israel, which were halted on Nov. 10 after
saboteurs blew up a Sinai pipeline, have resumed, a shareholder
in the consortium that exports the gas to Israel said on Sunday.
Ampal-American Israel Corp said "it was advised by
East Mediterranean Gas Co, in which Ampal has a 12.5 percent
interest, that gas supply to EMG, and subsequently to EMG's
Israeli customers, which was interrupted on Nov. 10, 2011, has
resumed yesterday".
Saboteurs blew up the Sinai pipeline in the sixth such
attack since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak.
Pumping had only resumed on Oct. 24 after
repairs from a previous attack.
Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the Mubarak
era, is unpopular with the Egyptian public, with critics arguing
that the Jewish state was not paying enough for the gas.
An EMG board member said in July that shareholders in the
firm were pursuing legal claims against Egypt for $8 billion in
damages from contract violations in gas supplies.
The gas disruptions have cost state-owned Israel Electric
Corp, which has had to switch to more expensive fuel
to generate electricity and subsequently increased electricity
rates.
EMG is also 12.5 percent owned by Israel's Merhav. Other
stakeholders include Egyptian businessman Hussain Salem, the
Egypt Natural Gas Co, Thailand's PTT and U.S.
businessman Sam Zell.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Paul Tait)