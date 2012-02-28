JERUSALEM Feb 28 Natural gas supplies
from Egypt to Israel resumed on Tuesday after a pipeline
explosion earlier this month halted delivery, a shareholder in
the consortium that exports the gas to Israel said.
Ampal-American Israel Corp said "it was
advised that East Mediterranean Gas Co (EMG), in which Ampal has
a 12.5 percent interest, that gas supply to EMG, and
subsequently to EMG's Israeli customers has resumed today."
Saboteurs on Feb. 5 blew up the Sinai pipeline in the 12th
such attack since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak a
year ago. Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the
Mubarak era, is unpopular with some Egyptians.
Security in Sinai loosened after Mubarak's fall as the
police presence thinned out across Egypt.
The gas disruptions have cost state-owned Israel Electric
Corp, which has had to switch to more expensive fuel
to generate electricity and subsequently increased electricity
rates.
EMG is also 12.5 percent owned by Israel's Merhav. Other
stakeholders include Egyptian businessman Hussain Salem, the
Egypt Natural Gas Co, Thailand's PTT and U.S.
businessman Sam Zell.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Keiron Henderson)