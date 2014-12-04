* Government collapse, slower growth weigh on Israel's
currency
* Weakening shekel to help exports, boost inflation
* 2015 budget won't be approved until new coalition in place
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
JERUSALEM/TEL AVIV, Dec 4 The collapse of
Israel's government will keep investors on edge at least until
new elections are held in March, adding to the economic hit to
tourism and growth from the July-August Gaza war.
But amid the economic uncertainty and political turmoil,
there are at least two silver linings, both of which could end
up having a positive impact on an export-driven economy.
The first is the rapidly weakening currency ; the
second is the spending restraint that will come from the 2015
budget being delayed.
The shekel, seen by many as over-valued for years and a
headache for the central bank, has lost 18 percent against the
dollar and 7 percent against the euro since July, the result of
slower growth and rock-bottom interest rates.
This week alone it has lost 2.5 percent against the dollar,
with the fall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
20-month-old government shaking investor confidence.
But major Israeli exporters, whether in the pharmaceuticals,
high-tech, chemicals or agriculture sectors, face the prospect
of prospect of regaining some competitiveness. Around 40 percent
of Israeli GDP is generated from exports.
"Continued depreciation will support a recovery in exports
and in the tradable sector as a whole," the Bank of Israel said
last week as it held interest rates steady at 0.25 percent.
Ayelet Nir, the chief economist at Yetzirot, an investment
bank, sees the currency weakness giving a lift to exports, even
if she worries that the political unrest will hold back needed
economic reforms and deter corporate investment.
And even if the currency's weakness is likely to push up
inflation as import costs rise, Kobi Feller of UBS Wealth
Management Israel says the impact is unlikely to be excessive.
In fact, given that prices fell 0.3 percent annually in
November, a little inflation would not be unwelcome to
policymakers.
MIXED PICTURE
The other possible upside is that the 2015 budget, one of
the causes of the government collapse that lead to Finance
Minister Yair Lapid being fired, will not now be passed until
the middle of next year at the earliest.
Instead, the values from 2014 will be divided into 12 and
paid out each month. What that means is that spending will be
forcibly curtailed, keeping the budget deficit down.
And Lapid's contested, 3 billion shekel ($750 million)
proposal to exempt young home buyers from the 18 percent value
added tax will now not go into effect, which economists say
should be positive for the housing sector and construction after
many potential buyers sat on the sidelines for months because of
it.
Yet Israel's economic outlook is still not as rosy as it
once was. The economy is set to grow just 2.2 percent this year,
down from an initial forecast of 3 percent. Next year it is seen
growing 3 percent again, below its long-run trend.
Economic reforms to encourage investment, break down cartels
and lower the cost of living have not been carried out. The
country is without a finance minister. And while a weaker
currency is a help, it is double-edged.
"Even if the depreciation of the shekel over the last few
months had a positive influence on the economy -- especially the
export sector -- it was too sharp," said forex broker FXCM.
"The freezing of reforms, lack of a finance minister and
political uncertainty that will characterise the next few months
of the election campaign will only increase pressure on the
shekel and scare away investors."
