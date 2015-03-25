BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
TEL AVIV, March 25 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will name Moshe Kahlon, who heads the Kulanu party, as the country's next finance minister, a spokesman for Netanyahu's Likud party said on Wednesday.
Netanyahu will be formally nominated to form a governing coalition by President Reuven Rivlin later on Wednesday.
The centrist Kulanu party, which won 10 seats in last week's election, is one of the parties supporting Netanyahu's efforts to form a government. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.