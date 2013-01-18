* Support for Netanyahu slips, according to opinion polls
* Prime Minister still set to secure re-election
* Netanyahu vows not to uproot Jewish settlements
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 Four days before Israel's
parliamentary election, opinion polls published on Friday showed
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still set to win, although his
support had slipped to its lowest point in the campaign so far.
Two polls showed Israel's right-wing and religious bloc
winning a slim parliamentary majority of 63 out of 120 seats,
with Netanyahu's Likud-Beitenu group on course to be the largest
party in the Knesset, albeit with eroding support.
The polls in Haaretz and Yedioth Ahronoth newspapers both
showed Netanyahu's party winning 32 seats, its poorest predicted
showing so far and some 10 seats fewer than Likud and Yisrael
Beitenu took in 2009 when they ran separately.
"The gap is shrinking," leading Israeli daily Yedioth said
in a headline, adding that some 15 percent of voters remained
undecided. Friday is the last day opinion polls can be published
in Israel before Tuesday's election.
A relatively weak showing at the ballot box for Netanyahu
would make him more susceptible to the demands of his
prospective coalition partners, smaller right-wing and religious
parties on which his government would have to rely to survive.
Those parties are likely to include Netanyahu's natural
partners, the fiercely pro-settler Bayit Yehudi (Jewish Home)
and ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism.
Netanyahu may also face more pressure from abroad, with
international condemnation growing over the expansion of Jewish
settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem - land
the Palestinians want for a state, along with the Gaza Strip.
But in newspaper interviews published on Friday, Netanyahu
said he would not give in to calls to halt or reverse his
settlement drive if he was re-elected.
"The days of bulldozers uprooting Jews are behind us, not
ahead of us," Netanyahu told Maariv newspaper. "I do not
volunteer concessions. Our record shows that. We have not
uprooted any settlement, we made settlements stronger."
"The entire world will look at only one thing after the
election, whether the ruling party has shrunk or grown. If we
grow, that will give us the strength to face pressures," said
Netanyahu, clearly concerned by his recent decline in the polls.
LOCAL CONCERNS
Despite the slippage, Netanyahu is still in prime position
to secure a third term in office following a long and lacklustre
election campaign, largely devoid of emotion or central themes.
While support for centre-left parties has edged higher, they
have failed to present a united front or convince most Israelis
that they are ready to take charge of a country concerned by
turmoil in neighbouring Arab states.
Although Netanyahu has repeatedly said that dealing with
Iran's nuclear ambitions will be his priority if he wins
re-election, the issue has barely registered on the campaign
trail.
A Haaretz poll on Friday said 47 percent of Israelis thought
social and economic issues were the most pressing concern,
against 10 percent who cited Iran. Some 18 percent saw
negotiations with the Palestinians as the priority.
U.S.-brokered peace talks between Israel and the
Palestinians broke down in 2010, weeks after they had begun,
over a dispute on continued settlement construction.
The Palestinians say Israeli settlements, deemed illegal by
most world powers, will deny them a viable state.
Israeli commentators have said Netanyahu might seek a
partnership with at least one centrist party after the election
to bring a more moderate voice into his cabinet and try to allay
international concerns.
Former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, who heads Hatenuah (the
Movement) and TV-star-turned-politician Yair Lapid, head of Yesh
Atid (There is a Future), have not ruled out joining Netanyahu.
They are projected to win up to eight and 13 seats respectively.
Labour, which is set to be the second largest party with up
to 17 seats, has said it will not join a Netanyahu government.