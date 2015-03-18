* Israeli pollsters try to explain poor forecasts
* Predictions for a centre-left victory proved wrong
* Cultural, technical obstacles thwart surveys
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, March 18 Embarrassed at failing to
predict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory,
Israeli pollsters said on Wednesday they were blindsided by
reticent rightist voters and may have unwittingly prodded
waverers to back the incumbent.
Netanyahu's Likud won 30 of parliament's 120 seats in
Tuesday's ballot, against 24 for the centre-left Zionist Union -
upsetting opinion surveys that as recently as Friday gave the
challenger a four-seat lead.
Exit polls also proved unreliable. Israel's top three
television stations, airing first returns as voting booths
closed, found the parties close or tied. Had that been borne
out, either could have potentially headed the next government.
Instead, during overnight counting, Likud's tally went from
27 seats to 30 and the Zionist Union's from 27 to 24.
Grilled on the discrepancy, Channel 2 TV's veteran pollster
Mina Tzemach said many Likud voters declined to take part in
replicating their vote in the dummy ballot boxes set up by
survey-taking companies outside voting stations.
Even though exit polls are anonymous, she suggested such
reticence might have cultural roots for Israelis originally from
countries with different political regimes in which they worry
about sharing their private voting choices.
"In certain voting stations, voting stations in places where
there are a lot of new immigrants, pro-Likud ballot boxes, the
percent of those who voted (in the exit polls) was especially
low," Tzemach told Israel's Army Radio.
Fellow survey-taker Camil Fuchs agreed, saying final counts
from voting stations he had monitored showed that a significant
number of Likud supporters had not participated in exit polls.
If they did participate, they may also not have been honest
about the way they voted and as exit polls close earlier than
the real polls, a last-minute surge in Likud votes, in response
to a call from Netanyahu, may have been missed, he said.
"Some people don't say (in exit polls) what they really
voted, and the exit polls close about two hours before the
voting booths," Fuchs told Israel Radio.
Israeli election forecasts have been wrong before - in 1981,
when the Likud narrowly won; in 1992 about the return to
left-wing Labour party rule; and in 1996, when Netanyahu toppled
Labour incumbent Shimon Peres for his first term in office.
Recent reliance on Internet-based studies has thrown another
spanner in the works, according to Avi Degani, an Israeli
pollster who says he conducted telephone surveys exclusively.
Since last month, he has been the only one consistently
predicting a victory for Netanyahu.
Degani said Web-based "panels," made up of tens of thousands
of pre-selected respondents, rarely reflect Israeli society
accurately as they favour the tech-savvy, educated and urbane.
"The Internet does not represent the State of Israel or the
people of Israel. (It is) biased strongly toward Tel Aviv,"
Degani told reporters in a conference call arranged by the
Israel Project advocacy group, referring to Israel's second
largest city and financial capital.
"People who are in the periphery ... and have a stronger
tendency to vote Likud are, I think, very poorly represented."
In separate remarks to Reuters, Degani said Israeli
pollsters were always bedevilled by some 30 percent of citizens
whose votes are unknowable - either because they waver until the
last minute or end up backing fringe parties that do not muster
enough support to enter parliament and are nixed from the tally.
"We are talking about 20 parliament seats that could go
either way. It is almost impossible to tackle statistically."
Still, Degani said he anticipated Netanyahu's win by finding
that at least half of wavering voters would choose Likud, adding
that some of those respondents viewed themselves as rallying
against Zionist Union's strong showing in opinion polls.
"It is a highly emotional matter in Israel, and the Likud
had the added advantage of being the last party, with the
possible exception of (liberal) Meretz, of having a defined
ideology. The rest are just about personalities," Degani said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Anna Willard)