* Prime Minister Netanyahu looks certain to win new term
* Could seek centrist allies to broaden rightist coalition
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Jan 17 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to form a new governing coalition
after next week's election, polls show, with the only question
being whether he wants to soften its hardline contours.
No one party has ever won a majority in parliament in a
parliamentary election in Israel, and Tuesday's ballot could be
followed by weeks of coalition-building negotiations.
The latest surveys predict Netanyahu's right-wing Likud,
running with the ultra-nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, will
take between 32 and 37 of the legislature's 120 seats,
outstripping the nearest rival, centre-left Labour, which is
forecast to win between 15 to 18 seats.
According to the polls, Likud-Yisrael Beitenu, along with
other right-wing and religious parties - Netanyahu's traditional
coalition partners - will control some 67 seats after the
election compared with only about 40 for any centre-left bloc.
That would give Netanyahu a narrow but relatively strong
majority in the assembly.
However, such a coalition might have an image problem
abroad, containing uncompromising elements such as the Jewish
Home party, which is set to take up to 15 seats and is adamantly
opposed to the creation of any Palestinian state.
After his last election victory in 2009, Netanyahu struck a
deal with the Labour party, a reassuring presence in the cabinet
for many foreign governments because of its historic commitment
to U.S.-backed peace diplomacy.
The Labour party quit the coalition in 2011 and under the
new leadership of Shelly Yachimovich has vowed not to enter any
Netanyahu government, preferring to stay in opposition.
ULTRA-ORTHODOX DEMANDS
However, the prime minister could reach out to two other
centre-left parties - Yesh Atid led by former TV host Yair
Lapid, and Hatnua, led by ex-Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni.
Neither has ruled out a partnership with Netanyahu, and
their parties' participation in a coalition could give him
control of some 76 seats, a commanding margin for Israel.
Both parties are committed to resolving the decades-old
Middle East conflict. They also want to end military service
exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men - a pledge that might
complicate life for Netanyahu as he seeks a wide coalition pact.
According to one scenario raised in the Israeli media,
Netanyahu could try to exclude ultra-Orthodox parties from his
coalition, but that could probably only happen if he does better
than expected and takes up to 40 seats.
Leaving the ultra-Orthodox out and bringing centrist parties
in would ease the way for him to pass austerity measures likely
after news this week that the budget deficit rose to 4.2 percent
of gross domestic product in 2012, double the original estimate.
Ultra-Orthodox parties have traditionally balked at steep
spending cuts, which they fear could reduce state stipends for
their own religious institutions.
Another possibility mooted in the media is for Netanyahu to
try to exclude the Jewish Home party, led by the hi-tech
entrepreneur Naftali Bennett, who was once close to the prime
minister but then allegedly fell out with his fiery wife.
Perhaps aware of this danger, the Jewish Home has run
campaign ads portraying itself as a natural ally for Netanyahu,
adding that its presence in government would help the prime
minister resist outside demands to make concessions for peace.
"A strong (Jewish Home) is the only way that Netanyahu will
be able to withstand this pressure," party candidate Jeremy
Gimpel told a debate in Jerusalem on Wednesday.