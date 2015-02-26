By Ari Rabinovitch
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Feb 26 Israel's main labour union
threatened on Thursday to shut down a large part of the economy
just days before a parliamentary election unless one of the
largest companies in the country reverses a plan to reduce its
workforce.
The head of the Histadrut labour federation said a
weeks-long dispute with potash maker Israel Chemicals (ICL)
reflected wider problems and would be expanded
into a general strike in all of southern Israel unless the job
cuts are nulled.
"We need to cause shockwaves here," said Avi Nissenkorn,
whose federation represents hundreds of thousands of public
sector workers, in an interview with Army Radio.
ICL, a maker of fertilizer and speciality chemicals, is
Israel's second-largest traded company and is controlled by
conglomerate Israel Corp.
Opinions polls show a tight race ahead of the March 17
election, campaigning for which has been dominated by economic
issues like high living costs and workers wages.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office would not comment
on the threatened general strike.
Nissenkorn accused the government of neglecting Israel's
arid south -- roughly half the country -- and instead focusing
economic support on commercial centres near Tel Aviv.
Tens of thousands of workers from government offices and
private sector business would stay home if the strike goes into
effect on March 12 as planned, the Histadrut said.
Nissenkorn called on the government to wield its "golden
share" in ICL -- one of the top three suppliers of the crop
nutrient potash to China, India and Europe -- to prevent the
lay-offs.
ICL, which has exclusive rights to mine minerals from the
Dead Sea, said it was determined to implement an efficiency plan
that includes cutting 140 of 900 jobs at its bromine unit and
140 of 1,250 at its primary potash-producing Dead Sea Works.
The bromine unit has been closed since workers left their
posts at the start of the month. Employees at the potash plant
joined the strike a couple of weeks later.
ICL declined to say how much the strike had affected its
business and accused the workers' groups of using "violence,
aggression and brutality". "ICL's management will not allow the
committees to take over the factories," it said in a statement.
The strike had been planned to coincide with the election to
try to gain more political support, the company said.
