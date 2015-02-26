JERUSALEM Feb 26 Israel's main labour union
threatened on Thursday to shut down a large part of the economy
just days before a parliamentary election unless one of the
largest companies in the country reversed a plan to reduce its
workforce.
"We need to cause shockwaves here," Avi Nissenkorn, the head
of the Histadrut labor federation that represents hundreds of
thousands of public sector workers, told Army Radio.
He said a weeks-long dispute with potash maker Israel
Chemicals (ICL) which has exclusive rights to
mine minerals at the Dead Sea, would be expanded into a general
strike in all of southern Israel unless the job cuts are nulled.
Polls show a tight race ahead of the March 17 election,
campaigning for which has been dominated by economic issues like
high living costs and workers wages.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)