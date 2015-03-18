UNITED NATIONS, March 18 The United Nations said
on Wednesday it expects Israel to continue with the Middle East
peace process to negotiate a Palestinian state after Israeli
Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu was re-elected on a pledge to
abandon that commitment.
In the final days of campaigning ahead of Israel's election
on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he would not permit a Palestinian
state to be created under his watch and also promised to go on
building settlements on occupied land.
"We expect any government that is formed as a result of
these elections to continue with the process that has been put
in place by the previous governments of Israel so that we can
continue with negotiations between the Israelis and the
Palestinians to realize the vision of two states, Israel and
Palestine, living side by side in peace and security," U.N.
spokesman Farhan Haq said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)