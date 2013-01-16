* Israelis ask whether U.S. seeks to sway Jan. 22 ballot
* Jibes on foreign policy unlikely to sap Netanyahu base
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 16 Long-strained ties between
Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama sprang to the fore of
Israel's election campaign on Wednesday after the U.S. president
was quoted as criticising the prime minister's character.
Less than a week before a Jan. 22 ballot that opinion polls
predict the right-wing Netanyahu will win easily, Israeli media
highlighted a U.S. commentator's column on Obama and questioned
whether the Democratic president was trying to sway the vote.
Netanyahu's office declined comment on Tuesday's unsourced
column by Bloomberg's Jeffrey Goldberg, which described Obama as
frustrated at West Bank settlement building that has deepened
Israel's diplomatic impasse with the Palestinians.
"If Reuters can confirm that the story is true, I'll talk
about it," said Netanyahu spokesman Mark Regev.
The White House has not commented on the column's content.
"Obama said privately and repeatedly, 'Israel doesn't know
what its own best interests are'," Goldberg wrote.
The president "seems to view the prime minister as a
political coward, an essentially unchallenged leader who
nevertheless is unwilling to lead or spend political capital to
advance the cause of compromise", added Goldberg.
Some Israeli commentators saw the column as payback for
Netanyahu's perceived back-room lobbying on behalf of Republican
Mitt Romney in his failed run against Obama in November's U.S.
election. Netanyahu has denied any such meddling.
Though it was front-page news, the Bloomberg column looked
unlikely to dent Netanyahu's electoral lead, with his
Likud-Beiteinu list expected to take around 34 of parliament's
120 seats and form the next coalition government.
A centrist challenger, former Foreign Minister and peace
negotiator Tzipi Livni, has made Israel's international
isolation under Netanyahu the focus of her campaign. She has
lagged in polls with a projected 6 to 8 parliamentary seats.
"Attempts to speak to the Israeli voter through the American
press are total non-starters," said Amotz Asa-El, a fellow with
the Hartman Institute, a liberal think-tank in Jerusalem.
Most Israelis, Asa-El argued, were disenchanted by abortive
peacemaking, worried by regional upheaval and preoccupied with
domestic affairs. Foreign criticism of Netanyahu, he said, could
shore him up against rivals further to the right.
"These (far-rightists) have never heard of Bloomberg, let
alone of Jeffrey Goldberg. If anything, this (criticism) is
likely to make them vote for Netanyahu," Asa-El said. "There is
no traffic of undecided voters between the rightist bloc and the
centre-left bloc, only within the blocs."
Several Israeli officials questioned whether the quotes
attributed to Obama reflected the view of his administration,
which, like the Netanyahu government, has played up the strength
of bilateral ties on issues ranging from the Palestinians to the
Syrian insurgency and Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Vice Premier Silvan Shalom, of the Likud, told Israel's Army
Radio: "I don't know if these things were said, because he
(Obama) did not say them in his own voice."
Shalom appeared to acknowledged tensions between Netanyahu
and Obama. But he praised the U.S. president's tack on Iran -
Israel's main regional worry - and said bilateral ties trumped
personal "baggage".
"I have seen many countries where the relationship between
the leaders was good but there were no common interests and thus
no cooperation. By contrast, in other places where there were
interests but, perhaps, the relationships were less good, the
interests were ultimately what took precedent," Shalom said.