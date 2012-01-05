COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
JERUSALEM Jan 5 Israel awarded licences to build two solar thermal power plants that will produce 180 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply 51,000 households, officials said on Thursday.
One licence to build a 120 megawatt station was granted to a subsidiary of Shikun & Binui, Israel's largest construction firm, the Public Utility Authority said. The second, for a 60 megawatt station, was given to a subsidiary of U.S.-firm Two Sigma, the utility said.
"It's a significant step that will allow Israeli citizens to enjoy clean energy on a large scale for the first time," Energy Minister Uzi Landau said in a statement.
Officials did not elaborate on the cost to build the plants, but said they would go online in 2017 and would provide about 0.5 percent of the country's energy needs.
Israel has been a pioneer in developing solar technology, but the licences were the first for building solar thermal plants in the country. They will help reach Israel's goal having 10 percent of electricity generation come from renewables by 2020. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.