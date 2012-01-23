Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
JERUSALEM Jan 23 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised a European Union decision to place sanctions on Iranian oil exports, but said it was unclear if the move could thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
"I think this is a step in the right direction," Netanyahu said at a meeting of his Likud faction. "For now, it is impossible to know what the result of these sanctions will be. Heavy and swift pressure is needed on Iran and the sanctions must be evaluated according to their results."
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Nearly 200,000 Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked around the clock to fix the United States' tallest dam before more rain arrives.