TEL AVIV Feb 2 The first Israel-China private
equity fund, the Catalyst CEL Fund, has raised more than $200
million to invest in companies with a growth strategy focused on
the Chinese market, partners in the fund said on Tuesday.
The fund is a partnership between Catalyst Private Equity in
Israel and China Everbright Ltd, a Hong Kong-based
asset manager.
The fund has made two investments including a controlling
stake in Lamina Technologies, an Israeli-founded, Swiss-based
manufacturer of precision metal cutting tools. The fund also
invested in a 3D printing company in the end of January.
"We ... provide mature companies with the capital and
support for creating larger global businesses including access
to capital from China and the vast China market," said Yair
Shamir, a managing partner of Catalyst CEL Fund.
The fund raised capital from Chinese institutional and
strategic investors as well as investors from Israel, North
American and Europe.
"We hope that our fund will encourage more Israeli companies
to consider China a key growth market as well as a potential
place for public market exits," said Shengyan Fan, a managing
partner at the fund.
This is the third fund for Catalyst, whose past investments
include driver assistance technology provider Mobileye.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)