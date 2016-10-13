JERUSALEM Oct 13 The interim CEO of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on Thursday withdrew her request to resign at the end of the year, the bourse said.

Gal Landau-Yaari, 41, had announced on Monday that she would step down, adding to uncertainty surrounding the exchange as it battles to recover from a drop in trading volumes and company listings.

The exchange's board met on Thursday to discuss her decision and asked her to reconsider and continue to serve as acting CEO.

"Landau-Yaari agreed to the board's request," the TASE said in a brief statement.

Landau-Yaari took the reins at TASE in June after CEO Yossi Beinart started a leave of absence due to illness. Beinart later said he would resign and the TASE said its board would form a search committee to select a new CEO.

