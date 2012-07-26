LONDON, July 26 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the Israeli stock market, plans a series of technical changes to reverse a dramatic slowdown in share trading this year.

Esther Levanon, chief executive of TASE which has seen share trading nearly halve in value this year, told Reuters the exchange planned to upgrade its technology and wants to switch indexes to revive demand from international investors.

"We have a good trading system but it is about time to upgrade and we have started looking at different solutions. This is an ongoing project, we are not expecting to make a decision this year but we are looking at potential vendors," said Levanon.

Stock exchanges use computerised order books to match the buyers and sellers of shares, but the pace of technological change means stock markets have to continually upgrade their systems to satisfy trading clients.

This technology arms race has escalated in recent years with the advent of tech-savvy high-speed trading firms who provide massive volumes to those exchanges that have state-of-the-art systems.

International exchanges like the London Stock Exchange , NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX invest heavily in their systems to attract these speed traders.

But these exchanges also like to recoup some of this cost by repackaging their trading systems and selling them on to smaller exchanges, such as TASE.

The Israeli exchange has had a memorandum of understanding with the LSE and Nasdaq since 2007 and NYSE since 2008.

Levanon said on Thursday she is also keen to change the classification her exchange was given by index provider MSCI in 2010, to boost international investment.

"The drop-off in foreign investment is not down to a single factor but we believe our inclusion in the MSCI Europe and Middle East Index played a part," she said.

In 2010 Israeli blue chip firms trading on TASE were upgraded by MSCI from an emerging markets index to a newly created Europe and Middle East Index, made up of MSCI Europe plus Israel.

"The problem is that active investment funds don't benchmark against the Europe and Middle East Index," said the TASE Chief.

"We have raised the issue with MSCI. Israel is part of the European organisation, so we have asked to be included in the main European index," Levanon added.

The TASE CEO said MSCI is consulting on this point and she hopes to hear from the index firm in due course.

TASE has seen share trading slump 48 percent by value this year compared with an average fall across the world's exchanges of 19 percent, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges. (Editing by David Holmes)