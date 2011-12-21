JERUSALEM Dec 21 Israel's RAPAC Communications and Infrastructure said on Wednesday it was teaming up with another group to bid on building a fiber optic network aimed at bringing ultra high-speed Internet to the entire country.

In October, the government said it was seeking investors to create the network and increase competition in the telecommunications market.

State-owned utility Israel Electric Corp (IEC) will hold 49 percent of a private firm that will build and operate the network using IEC's infrastructure, while the winner of the tender will own 51 percent.

RAPAC will jointly bid with the Triple-M consortium that includes Ram Belinkov, who was once the Israeli budget director and CEO of the HOT cable company, and Motti Friedman, former chairman of IEC.

"For RAPAC, our standing in the tender is part of our strategy to develop new engines of growth in the telecoms sector," said Peleg Hadar, head of the project for RAPAC.

Israeli media reported that British Telecom was also part of the RAPAC group. Other groups bidding include Telecom Italia SpA and the controlling shareholder of BATM Advanced Communications, they said.

The project is estimated to cost billions of shekels and will include some 25,000 km of fiber optics that will provide internet access at 100 megabits per second. About 65 percent of the country will be covered in the first seven years and the rest by 2020.

Israel's telecom sector has a relatively small amount of players and the government is under increasing pressure to add competition and lower prices. Currently only two companies run internet infrastructures -- Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group and the main provider of domestic phone services, and HOT. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)