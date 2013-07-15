JERUSALEM, July 15 Israeli banks and insurance companies will have to move up their reporting dates to conform with the United States, the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Financial institutions will be required to publish their annual financial reports by the end of February instead of March 31, while quarterly earnings must be published within 45 days of the end of the quarter, compared with two months now.

"Advancing the publication dates will enable the public to more quickly obtain updated information on the financial situation and operating results of the institutions, thereby increasing transparency and improving investors' decision-making capabilities," the central bank and ministry said in a joint statement.

"The process was conceived against the background of similar measures taken around the world," it said.

The change will be made gradually, while a start date has not yet been set. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)