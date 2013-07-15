JERUSALEM, July 15 Israeli banks and insurance
companies will have to move up their reporting dates to conform
with the United States, the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry
said on Monday.
Financial institutions will be required to publish their
annual financial reports by the end of February instead of March
31, while quarterly earnings must be published within 45 days of
the end of the quarter, compared with two months now.
"Advancing the publication dates will enable the public to
more quickly obtain updated information on the financial
situation and operating results of the institutions, thereby
increasing transparency and improving investors' decision-making
capabilities," the central bank and ministry said in a joint
statement.
"The process was conceived against the background of similar
measures taken around the world," it said.
The change will be made gradually, while a start date has
not yet been set.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)