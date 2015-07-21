* Number of vegans in Israel double the rate in U.S., UK
* Domino's Pizza in Israel first in chain to sell vegan
pizza
* Israel army offers soldiers vegan meals, synthetic boots
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, July 21 Nana Shrier, owner of the
stylish Georgian restaurant Nanuchka in downtown Tel Aviv,
shocked Israel's culinary world when she removed all
animal-based products from the menu. A year later business is
thriving, defying those who predicted its demise.
Nanuchka is part of a growing trend that has transformed
Israel's financial centre into a haven for meatless cuisine.
Some 400 food establishments are certified "vegan friendly",
including Domino's Pizza, the first in the global chain
to sell vegan pizza topped with non-dairy cheese.
"There is a good crowd for it, a very loyal one," vice
president of marketing Ido Fridman said, noting Domino's Israel
sold over half a million vegan pizzas in the past year.
Veganism has gained popularity along with the surge in
nutrition awareness worldwide. But the rapid growth in Israel,
which goes beyond initiatives like "Meatless Mondays", could
signal more is in store elsewhere.
Like vegetarians, vegans don't eat meat, but they also
eschew animal-based products including eggs, dairy and honey.
Tel Aviv beat out Berlin, New York and Chennai, India as
U.S. food website The Daily Meal's top destination for vegan
travellers. The website praised the vegan staple falafel, found
on many street corners, and cited Nanuchka as having "a fresh
take on meat-heavy Eastern European food".
Even the Israeli army has started offering vegan meals on
its bases and supplies vegan soldiers with leatherless boots and
wool-free berets.
A study prepared for the Globes newspaper and Israel's
Channel Two found 5 percent of Israelis identify as vegan and 8
percent as vegetarian while 13 percent are weighing going vegan
or vegetarian. In 2010 just 2.6 percent were vegetarian or
vegan.
This compares with an estimated 2 percent of the U.S. and UK
populations being vegan and just 1 percent in German.
Georgian-born Shrier was strongly advised not to convert her
14-year-old restaurant to vegan.
"My workers, accountant, lawyer, financial adviser, friends,
even my psychologist said such a successful restaurant needs to
be left alone," she said in an interview in Nanuchka's shady
outdoor patio. "But I understood I have the privilege to
influence through the restaurant."
Shrier said turnover is up, with rave dishes including a
Georgian dough stuffed with mushrooms, and spinach and nuts
hinkali - stuffed dumplings served with soy yogurt.
But the well-stocked, popular bar saw a drop in customers,
which Shrier attributed to a "hedonistic crowd that can't
understand how they can do without meat".
ANIMAL RIGHTS
Omri Paz, head of the non-profit group Vegan Friendly, has
been working with Israeli cafes and restaurants to offer vegan
dishes alongside their usual fare and estimates about 700
outlets are certified as vegan friendly.
He attributed the recent rise in veganism in part to a
lecture on YouTube by American animal rights activist Gary
Yourofsky that has about 1.5 million views in Israel.
"It helps that Israel is a small country where things
quickly go viral," he said.
Israeli television has aired several investigations into
animal abuse in the meat and dairy industry. And, Israeli animal
rights activists are very vocal - just last week they chained
themselves to the gate of a meat processing plant.
One of those activists was Tal Gilboa, winner of last year's
popular "Big Brother" reality show, whose vegan agenda helped
convert thousands, according to Paz.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)