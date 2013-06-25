JERUSALEM, June 25 Israel's Justice Ministry
said on Tuesday it was examining whether Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's national security adviser had a conflict of interest
regarding the fast-developing energy industry.
Yaakov Amidror, whose term is due to end this year, denied
violating a "conflict of interest agreement" he had signed when
he entered Netanyahu's inner circle in 2011.
Amidror, officials said, had, prior to becoming National
Security Advisor, served briefly as an advisor to U.S.
exploration company Noble Energy, which in recent years
made large natural gas discoveries off Israel's shore.
The Justice Ministry said in a statement that it had
received "information of apparent involvement by Mr. Yaakov
Amidror in the matter of energy".
The attorney general questioned Amidror and the issue is now
being examined, the ministry said.
Amidror, in a written statement, said he had not
participated in discussions held over the past year to determine
Israel's gas export policy.
"I am not dealing with the matters of one private company or
another on the subject of gas," he said.
"My only dealing in the subject of gas is in the
diplomatic-security aspects, and with no contradiction to the
conflict of interest agreement I signed upon entering (the
position)."