* Israel has prepared for natural gas shortage
* First new offshore gas field expected online in 2013
* Israel building LNG terminal, speeding up drilling
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, April 23 Israel's energy sector will
be hurt in the short term by Egypt's decision to stop selling it
natural gas, but the country has been weaning itself off the
once-crucial supplies and has a number of contingency plans that
will lessen the impact.
Sunday's announcement that Egyptian state-owned oil and gas
companies would stop the gas sales, which were part of a 20-year
deal, was the dramatic conclusion to a year of sabotage and
pipeline attacks that had already disrupted supplies.
"It's an unfortunate announcement, but in no way is it a
surprise. It sums up a reality that has existed for more than a
year," Israeli Energy Minister Uzi Landau told Reuters.
"Nearly two years now we have been preparing for a halt in
supplies. So, while it causes great discomfort and will bring a
rise in energy prices, Israel has been developing its energy
market without depending on this gas," he said.
The gas deal, signed in 2005, was the most significant
economic agreement to emerge from the historic Israeli-Egyptian
peace treaty of 1979.
But ties have been strained since Egyptian President Hosni
Mubarak, an advocate of the peace deal, was toppled by a popular
revolt last year.
To avoid further tension, Israel's leaders have described
Egypt's move to stop supplying gas as a business, rather than
diplomatic, decision. Egyptian officials also said ending the
contract was a trade issue.
Gas from Egypt once accounted for about 40 percent of
Israel's reserves of natural gas, the country's primary energy
source. But with pipeline attacks in Egypt's Sinai peninsula
stopping flows for most of 2012, Israel has looked elsewhere.
Its own newly discovered reserves from huge offshore gas
fields will secure Israel's energy needs for decades, even
making it an exporter, but the first field, Tamar, will only
come on line around April 2013. The even larger Leviathan
prospect is due to begin production around 2017.
STOP-GAP SOLUTIONS
In the meantime, the government is rushing construction of
an off-shore liquefied natural gas terminal to receive imports,
has told exploration firms to speed up drilling on smaller, more
accessible fields, and is planning to import a fleet of portable
generators to prevent blackouts this summer.
Israel's electric utility - without Egyptian gas and with
the country's sole working gas field nearly depleted - has
turned to more expensive and dirtier fuels like diesel and fuel
oil, causing electricity prices to surge.
The mostly underwater pipeline at the centre of the matter
was built and is operated by the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Co
(EMG), whose shareholders include Egypt Natural Gas Co, Thai
energy giant PTT, U.S. businessman Sam Zell, Israel's
Merhav and Ampal-American Israel Corp.
In 2010, EMG provided 2.5 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas
to Israeli customers. But that number was expected to more than
double throughout the 20-year deal.
Once the pipeline attacks began, Ampal, together with PTT
and Zell, took legal action against the Egyptian government,
seeking $8 billion in damages for not safeguarding their
investment.
One official with knowledge of the affair told Reuters, on
condition of anonymity, that Egypt's latest decision could be a
manoeuvre to help it in the legal proceedings.
Ampal's stock closed down 19.2 percent in Tel Aviv
to 0.775 shekels, a new 52-week low.
In the past year, with supplies from Egypt stopped for more
than 200 days, Israeli power plants and major industrial players
have signed multi-billion dollar contracts to buy gas from the
offshore Tamar field.
So Sunday's announcement was a good one for the Tamar
consortium, led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's
Delek Energy, said UBS analyst Roni Biron.
"Most companies are not looking at Egypt as a reliable
source of gas due to the repeated attacks on the pipeline and
the geopolitical landscape, so you can't base a work plan on
such unpredictable gas flows," he said.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen
and Helen Massy-Beresford)