JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel's offshore Tamar gas
field may get a $1.5-$2 billion upgrade, including the
construction of an underwater pipeline to an export plant in
Egypt run by Spain's Union Fenosa Gas (UFG).
The Tamar group plans to expand production capabilities with
new wells, platform upgrades and a pipeline to Egypt if a final
supply deal with UFG is signed, Israel's Delek Drilling
, one of the partners, said on Thursday.
Tamar has been supplying Israel with natural gas since
coming online last year, and in May the partners signed a
non-binding agreement to deliver about 4.5 billion cubic meters
of gas a year for 15 years to UFG's liquefied natural gas
terminal in Egypt.
UFG's plant in Damietta has been idle since 2012 when gas
shortages in Egypt led the government to divert supplies to its
growing domestic needs.
If the deal is finalised, the U.S.-Israeli group running
Tamar would cover pipeline costs up to the maritime border with
Egypt and UFG would pay for the rest, Delek Drilling said in its
quarterly report.
Total cost would be between $1.5-$2 billion, the company
said, and supplies to Egypt would start flowing in 2017.
Union Fenosa Gas is a joint venture between Spain's Gas
Natural and Italy's Eni.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)