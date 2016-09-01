* Israel to launch first offshore exploration tender
* Energy minister says gas reserves can triple
* Pipelines planned through Egypt, Turkey and Greece
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 1 Israel has overcome delays to the
development of its offshore natural gas fields and wants to
establish at least two export routes to Western Europe, its
energy minister told Reuters.
Major gas discoveries over the past seven years brought
Israel into the world of hydrocarbons, but political hurdles and
red tape have stymied new developments and exploration.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz sought to reassure investors
on the first stop of a roadshow for the country's maiden
offshore exploration licensing round.
"Israel is back in business after a few years of delay,"
Steinitz said at the event in London.
"The regulation is fixed, generally speaking, and we also
guarantee that if there are changes, we will keep the general
framework and profitability of all projects," he told Reuters,
on the sidelines of the roadshow.
The new regulatory framework guarantees Israel would receive
540 billion cubic metres of gas over the next 35 years, but any
additional volumes can be exported, Steinitz said.
While Israel plans to initially export gas to neighbouring
Jordan, Egypt and Turkey, it is also examining three options to
access the Western European market - via existing liquefied
natural gas terminals in Egypt, a pipeline running to Turkey or
a pipeline to Greece through Cyprus.
"All of them are under serious examination and we already
have some dialogue. At the end of the day I want to establish at
least two, if not all three options. If we discover new fields
those projects will be justified," Steinitz said.
Israel and Turkey, which recently mended ties after a
six-year rift, hope to complete a gas pipeline linking the two
countries within three years, he said.
Initial geological studies indicated that it is "highly
probable" that there are around 2,200 bcm of gas to be
discovered on top of some 900 bcm already found in fields such
as the giant Tamar and Leviathan deposits.
Europe consumes around 420 bcm each year.
Israel plans to offer 24 exploration blocks in its maritime
territory in a bidding round that is expected to be launched in
November.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)