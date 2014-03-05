JERUSALEM, March 5 The Israeli navy seized a ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday that was carrying dozens of advanced Iranian-supplied rockets made in Syria that were intended for Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, the military said.

It said the Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel, the Klos-C, was boarded in international waters without resistance from its 17-strong crew, and would be brought to port in Israel within days.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Crispian Balmer)