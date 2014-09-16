JERUSALEM, Sept 16 Israel's economy grew at an
annualised rate of 1.5 percent in the second quarter, slower
than previously thought due to a bigger drop in exports, the
Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
The bureau last month had initially estimated gross domestic
product growth in the June-April period at 1.7 percent, which
was well below analysts' expectations of 2.5 percent.
In the second quarter of 2014, exports - which comprise some
40 percent of Israel's economic activity - slid 19.8 percent,
below a prior estimate of a 17.7 percent drop. Private
consumption grew 4.3 percent while investment in fixed assets
fell 4.6 percent.
Israel's finance ministry on Monday lowered its 2014 growth
estimate to 2.4 percent due to Israel's 50-day war with
Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza in July and August and
on slowing global trade.
The bureau revised first quarter GDP growth to 2.7 percent
from 2.8 percent.
