(Adds details)
JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel's economy
bounced back in the third quarter after a weak first half,
growing by an annualised 2.5 percent on the heels of a rebound
in exports and investment, initial data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product had been weaker than expected in the
first six months of the year, particularly in the April-June
period when growth was just 0.2 percent, a figure the Central
Bureau of Statistics revised from a previous 0.1 percent.
The third quarter growth rate matched the consensus
economists' forecast in a Reuters poll.
The Bank of Israel is likely to be encouraged by the latest
data, since policymakers have been reluctant to lower rates
further or use unconventional policy measures. Since cutting its
benchmark interest rate to 0.1 percent in February, it has stood
pat for eight straight months despite weak growth and a
deflation trend.
On Sunday, the statistics bureau said Israel's annual
inflation fell to -0.9 percent in October from -0.5 percent in
September - its 14th straight month in negative territory.
The central bank has downplayed both, saying weak growth has
been due to largely temporary factors, while the negative
inflation stems from falling commodity prices and lower costs in
the economy, rather than a drop in consumer demand.
Private spending - which had been Israel's main growth
driver of late, posting gains of about 6-7 percent a quarter
between the second quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2015
- took a breather in the second quarter, rising just 1.5
percent. But spending rebounded 2.4 percent in the third
quarter.
Exports - 35 to 40 percent of economic activity - grew 4.4
percent in the July-September quarter, while investment in fixed
assets rose 0.7 percent, led by residential building, and
government spending rose 1.6 percent. All three components had
fallen in the prior two quarters.
The statistics bureau has previously estimated a 2.5 percent
growth pace for all of 2015, near a 2.6 percent rate in 2014.
The Bank of Israel and finance ministry in September lowered
their growth estimates to 2.6 percent from 2.9-3 percent. They
both see growth above 3 percent in 2016.
Excluding the public sector, the economy grew an annualised
2.7 percent in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)