BERLIN, April 25 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu will not meet Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday
after a row over Sigmar Gabriel's plans to meet civil society
groups on a visit to Israel, several German media reported.
Germany's DPA news agency, the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung Online and other media reported that Netanyahu had
cancelled the talks, a move Gabriel said earlier would be
"regrettable".
No one at the German Foreign Ministry could immediately be
reached for comment.
Israeli media had reported that Gabriel would meet "Breaking
the Silence", a group that collects testimonies from Israeli
veterans about the military's treatment of Palestinians in the
occupied West Bank.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)