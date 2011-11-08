JERUSALEM Nov 8 Israel's government on Tuesday sold its shares in the company that operates the country's largest toll highway for 1.4 billion shekels ($380 million), the latest in a series of privatisation steps.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that investment fund Keren Noi bought the government's 49 percent stake in the country's major thoroughfare.

Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said the highway has been "one of the most successful projects built by the government together with the private sector."

The state has recently been selling off its stakes in banks, such as Bank Leumi and Israel Discount Bank . (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)