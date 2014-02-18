Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JERUSALEM Feb 18 Hertzel Ozer, the chief executive of Israeli cable operator HOT, has stepped down and will be replaced by Zachi Ilan on March 1, the company said on Tuesday.
Ilan is currently the CEO of HOT's mobile phone unit.
Ozer has been CEO of HOT, owned by French cable group Altice , the past five years. He also is HOT's chairman and will remain in that post.
Patrick Drahi, founder of Altice, said he has asked Ozer to help develop Altice's business.
"In the past five years HOT has changed from end to end and has gone from being the fourth-largest telecoms company to the second-largest in Israel and is part of an international telecoms group," Ozer said.
HOT, which offers TV and Internet services as well as fixed-line and mobile phone services, mainly competes with Bezeq Israel Telecom - Israel's largest telecoms firm. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
