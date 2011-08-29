JERUSALEM Aug 29 Israel's "A Star is Born" TV
singing competition has a new reality spinoff -- a criminal case
against one of its judges, accused of using strongarm tactics to
ensure she got a cut of a former contestant's earnings.
The judge, Margalit Tsanani, a popular singer in her own
right, was indicted on Monday along with her alleged enforcer on
extortion charges which both have denied.
The case has made front-page news in Israel, where the
show, loosely formatted along the lines of the unaffiliated
American Idol franchise, has been a ratings winner.
According to the charge sheet, Tsanani, popularly known as
"Margol", co-managed along with a musical agent the lucrative
career of one of the competition's former contestants.
But the agent withheld Tsanani's cut and she went to legal
arbitration, which she won. The agent still refused to pay and
Tsanani turned to an enforcer -- nicknamed "Tooth Puller" -- to
collect, the indictment said.
Tsanani's arrest two weeks ago stunned the Israeli
entertainment world, but parts of the indictment dealing
directly with the singing competition could prove even more
disturbing to fans.
Prosecutors alleged the judge awarded points to one
contestant -- who did not win -- in accordance with a text
message she received from tne enforcer during a live broadcast
of the show.
And, the indictment said, Tsanani also did her enforcer a
favour by making a friendly reference, during the show, to a
convict watching the programme in prison.
(Writing by Jeffrey Heller, editing by Tim Pearce)