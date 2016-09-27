(This accompanies a Special Report: here)
By Luke Baker
Sept 27 What's the difference between binary
options, regular options and spread betting?
All three financial products are derivatives - they let you
profit from price moves in a stock, currency, commodity or other
financial asset without owning the asset. They are cheaper to
buy than the assets themselves, so they offer greater potential
profit.
BINARY OPTIONS allow people to take a position on the price
movement over a fixed timeframe - most often a few minutes or
hours. For example, someone could bet $1,000 that the U.S.
dollar will strengthen against the Japanese yen over the next 30
minutes. If that happens, many brokers promise the punter will
win up to 70 percent of their bet ($700) plus the return of
their original stake ($1,000). The precise return depends on the
agreed terms of the option. If the dollar weakens against the
yen, the punter's entire stake ($1,000) is lost. Similar binary
options could be offered on everything from the movement of
shares in Facebook versus Google, or the performance of the Dow
Jones Industrial Average versus London's FTSE index.
REGULATION: In the United States, binary options can only be
traded on registered exchanges or markets overseen by the
Securities and Exchange Commission. In Europe, regulators are
steadily clamping down but in most jurisdictions binary options
trading remains legal either on regulated exchanges or via
hundreds of unregulated, Internet-based platforms. In Israel,
binary options are banned. In China, the trade is legal and
mostly unregulated, while in Japan it is legal only via a small
number of regulated brokers.
REGULAR OPTIONS trading is substantially different. Normally
a trader buys an options contract from a broker or institution
that gives them the right, but not the obligation, to buy or
sell an underlying asset, at an agreed price at a fixed time in
the future. If the option is to buy the underlying asset it is
named a 'call' option, to sell it is a 'put' option. On a
regular option, the punter risks the fee they paid.
REGULATION: Options trading is legal and common in global
financial markets, with the trade taking place either on
regulated exchanges or "over-the-counter" in deals agreed
between two parties without supervision from an exchange.
SPREAD BETTING lets people profit not just from the
direction, but also from the degree of price movement. For
example, if ABC shares are currently at $500, the spread betting
company may quote a 'spread' of $480-$520 for the coming week.
Bettors decide how much they want to bet for each point that ABC
shares will fall below $480 or rise above $520. They stand to
win or lose the stake they paid multiplied by the price change.
That means the potential winnings or losses can substantially
exceed the money they put up, and whether they win depends on
the spread quoted by the company. Some spread betting companies
offer deals to limit potential losses.
REGULATION: Spread betting is legal and popular in Britain
and other parts of Europe, although the way gains are taxed
differs among countries. In Australia, Japan and the United
States, spread betting is illegal, although many banks and
brokerages offer derivative products that emulate spread bets.
In China, spread betting is broadly illegal, although it is
allowed in special administrative areas like Hong Kong and
Macau.
