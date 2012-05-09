May 9 Israel received $101 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in March,
well below February's level of $734 million, the Bank of Israel
said on Wednesday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Mar '12 Feb '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio -849 -1,513 -5,441 9,003
investment
Direct investment via banks 101 734 6,393 3,215
- Most of the foreign direct investment in March was in the
high-tech and manufacturing industries, the central bank said.
- Foreigners bought $130 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in March after investing $60 million in
February.
- Foreigners also sold a net $850 million of government
bonds after sales of $310 million in February. Activity in
short-term bills called makams was balanced after cumulative
sales of $10.8 billion since March 2011. Sales of government
bonds traded abroad amounted to $200 million.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)