June 10 Israel received $550 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in April,
well above March's level of $114 million, the Bank of Israel
said on Sunday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Apr '12 March '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio -1,203 -979 -5,557 8,991
investment
Direct investment via banks 550 114 6,393 3,069
- Most of the foreign direct investment in April was in the
high-tech and banking industries, the central bank said.
- Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in April. The monthly average since the
beginning of the year is about $110 million.
- Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term
bills called makams following sales totalling $2.8 billion the
first three months of 2012. Nonresidents' portfolio balance of
makams returned to its level from the end of 2009 of about $1.2
billion.
- After sales of $600 million in the first quarter,
foreigners' activity in Israeli government bonds was balanced in
April. Foreigners sold $200 million of government bonds traded
abroad.
