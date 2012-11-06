Nov 6 Israel received $201 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in September, down from $455 million in August, the Bank of Israel said on Tuesday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Sep '12 Aug '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio 171 -23 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 201 455 6,363 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in September was in the manufacturing and high tech sectors and was spread among a relatively large number of companies, the central bank said. - Foreigners invested a net $60 million in shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in September, following net investment of $430 million in July-August. - Foreigners invested a net $110 million in government bonds and sold about $15 million in short-term bills called makams, following sales of $1.1 billion in government bonds and $3.3 billion in makams since the beginning of the year. They sold $80 million of government bonds traded abroad in September. - Preliminary figures for October indicate an increase in foreign residents' investments in government bonds but net sales of Tel Aviv-traded shares. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)