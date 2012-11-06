Nov 6 Israel received $201 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in
September, down from $455 million in August, the Bank of Israel
said on Tuesday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Sep '12 Aug '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio 171 -23 -5,557 8,991
investment
Direct investment via banks 201 455 6,363 3,069
- Most of the foreign direct investment in September was in
the manufacturing and high tech sectors and was spread among a
relatively large number of companies, the central bank said.
- Foreigners invested a net $60 million in shares on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in September, following net investment of
$430 million in July-August.
- Foreigners invested a net $110 million in government bonds
and sold about $15 million in short-term bills called makams,
following sales of $1.1 billion in government bonds and $3.3
billion in makams since the beginning of the year. They sold $80
million of government bonds traded abroad in September.
- Preliminary figures for October indicate an increase in
foreign residents' investments in government bonds but net sales
of Tel Aviv-traded shares.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)