Oct 10 Israel received $498 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in August,
up from $367 million in July, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Aug '12 July '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio -11 458 -5,557 8,991
investment
Direct investment via banks 498 367 6,363 3,069
- Most of the foreign direct investment in August was in the
manufacturing and high tech sectors and was spread among a
relatively large number of companies, the central bank said.
- Foreigners invested a net $160 million in shares on the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in August, following net investment of
$260 million in July. Preliminary figures for September indicate
a moderation in the volume of investment in Tel Aviv-traded
shares by nonresidents.
- Foreigners sold a net $90 million in government bonds and
about $10 million in short-term bills called makams, following
sales of about $1 billion in government bonds and $3.3 billion
in makams since the beginning of the year. They sold $110
million of government bonds traded abroad in August.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)