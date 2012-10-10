Oct 10 Israel received $498 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in August, up from $367 million in July, the Bank of Israel said on Wednesday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Aug '12 July '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -11 458 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 498 367 6,363 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in August was in the manufacturing and high tech sectors and was spread among a relatively large number of companies, the central bank said. - Foreigners invested a net $160 million in shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in August, following net investment of $260 million in July. Preliminary figures for September indicate a moderation in the volume of investment in Tel Aviv-traded shares by nonresidents. - Foreigners sold a net $90 million in government bonds and about $10 million in short-term bills called makams, following sales of about $1 billion in government bonds and $3.3 billion in makams since the beginning of the year. They sold $110 million of government bonds traded abroad in August. For full report click: here (Reporting by Tova Cohen)