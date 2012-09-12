WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the
threat posed by Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday and reaffirmed
their united determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring a
nuclear weapon, the White House said.
Obama telephoned Netanyahu after the White House confirmed
the two would not meet during the Israeli leader's U.S. visit
later this month. An Israeli official said earlier that the
White House had rejected Netanyahu's request for such a meeting
in what was widely seen as a snub of a close ally. Obama's aides
denied this.
"President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed
that they are united in their determination to prevent Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon, and agreed to continue their close
consultations going forward," the White House said in a summary
of the call.
The White House statement made no mention of Netanyahu's
increasingly strident push for Obama to set "red lines" on
Iran's nuclear development - something the United States has
resisted.