(Adds Steinitz quote from televised interview)
JERUSALEM, April 2 Israel dismissed celebration
of a nuclear framework deal between major powers and Iran on
Thursday as being detached from reality and vowed to continue
lobbying to prevent what it called a bad final agreement.
Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz said after the
announcement in Switzerland that "the smiles in Lausanne are
detached from grim reality in which Iran refuses to make any
concessions on the nuclear issue and continues to threaten
Israel and all other countries in the Middle East.
"We will continue with our efforts to explain and persuade
the world in hopes of preventing a bad (final) agreement,"
Steinitz said in a written statement.
Steinitz later told Israel's Channel 2 television Israel was
"worried" Iran had won removal of economic sanctions "without
making significant concessions," but Israel hoped to improve the
terms before a final deal was reached in June.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said he would speak to
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Thursday.
Netanyahu was expected to postpone any comment until after that
conversation takes place.
Earlier, as details of the framework were being finalised,
Netanyahu demanded in a post on Twitter that any deal achieved
with Iran "must significantly roll back Iran's nuclear
capabilities."
Netanyahu attached a diagram to his tweet showing Tehran's
involvement in Middle East conflicts in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and
Egypt and reiterated Israel's demands that Iran "stop its
terrorism and aggression."
Netanyahu has long been critical of the agreement being
negotiated with Tehran.
In a controversial speech to the U.S. Congress last month
that strained ties with Obama, he called it a "bad deal",
doubting the terms would prevent Israel's arch enemy from
attaining a capability to acquire nuclear weapons.
A second Israeli official called the agreement with Iran an
"historic mistake" that gave "international legitimacy to Iran's
nuclear programme, whose sole aim is to create atomic bombs".
The framework amounts to "capitulating to Iranian demands,"
added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Economic sanctions were being lifted while Iran was "assured
it could maintain its nuclear capabilities," the official said.
"The alternative to this deal isn't war, but rather a
different deal that would significantly disable Iran's
nuclear infrastructure," the official said.
Criticism came from across Israel's political spectrum.
Centrist lawmaker Yair Lapid, a former finance minister, worried
whether Iran would uphold its end of the bargain.
"The ayatolla's regime has been peddling fraud and deception
for years," Lapid said in a statement.
"They will try, from day one, to cheat the international
community as they have done in the past. There is no basis to
the determination that today Iran was prevented from attaining a
nuclear weapon," he said.
Udi Segal, diplomatic correspondent for Channel 2 news,
summed up the scepticism of many by saying the deal amounted to
the world giving Iran's years of nuclear violations a "kosher"
certificate.
Some Israelis, however, saw some positives in the deal.
Chico Menashe, an Israel Radio reporter covering the talks
in Lausanne, said Israel may have gained some breathing space in
that Iran's breakout time to manufacture a nuclear weapon would
be about a year under the terms of the deal.
"It's not a terrible agreement, though not a satisfactory
one," Menashe said.
Israel, which sees Iran's nuclear programme as an
existential threat, has previously threatened to attack Iran if
it is unhappy with an eventual deal.
